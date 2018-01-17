EC3 Pulled From Indie Show On The Same Day As WWE Royal Rumble

As we noted earlier on the site, WWE is interested in former TNA World Heavyweight Champion EC3.

Now that EC3 is free and clear to sign whichever promotion he wants, things have gotten interesting as Renegade Wrestling Revolution has announced that EC3 will no longer be appearing on their January 28th event.

It should be noted that January 28th is the same day as the WWE Royal Rumble PPV. The promotion sent out the following:

BREAKING NEWS!!!!!! Do to reasons out of RWR control EC3 will not be able to attend RWR “OVER THE TOP”. EC3 has said he will be back to RWR in the near future. We here at RWR wish EC3 the best and will see him soon. But the show must go on so straight from the office of RWR a new main event has been set Champion Ayden Cristiano will now have defend his title verus not 1, not 2, but 3 of the regions top Heavywieghts. So on January 28th at RWR “OVER THE TOP” you will see Ayden Cristiano vs Able Andrew Jackson vs Big Daddy Yum Yum vs Ryan Davidson. Plus so much more. Check out our new flyer to get all the information