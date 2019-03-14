EC3’s Response To Randy Orton Calling Out Dixie Carter On SmackDown

After weeks of subtle jabs (which became literal jabs on Sunday night at WWE Fastlane), Randy Orton and AJ Styles confronted each other this week on SmackDown LIVE.

“The Viper” claimed that it was absolutely ludicrous that SmackDown LIVE is referred as “The House that Styles Built” when Orton has been holding it down and making history on the blue brand since 2002. During his rant, Orton name-dropped former Impact Wrestling president Dixie Carter.

“In 2005, AJ was down in Florida getting a tan with Dixie Carter while I was here facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania,” Orton said.

EC3, who portrayed Carter’s nephew during his time with Impact Wrestling (under the name Ethan Carter III), responded to a tweet asking if he’s going to let Orton talk about his aunt that way.

Carter responded to Orton later with the following:

.@AJStylesOrg & I never had to tan as we were always golden. My historical recollection is different than yours @RandyOrton. #SDLive https://t.co/uBgDKb3gsW — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) March 14, 2019

Carter also tweeted some fans on Orton’s comments about herself and Styles.

I think Mr Orton is SLIGHTLY 😂 underestimating AJ. Always good in a war. — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) March 14, 2019

Me too — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) March 14, 2019

Yes. I heard how messed up his recollection is of AJ. #ego vs #talent — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) March 14, 2019

Carter also responded to a tweet asking her to save his nephew.

Don’t get me started….. — Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) March 14, 2019

After mentioning Carter, Orton declared that this wasn’t Styles’ house, but his, and “The Phenomenal One” would soon just be another ”indy darling” who couldn’t hack it against him.

AJ interrupted “The Apex Predator” and accused him of having never accomplished one thing in WWE that he could call his own since his father and grandfather opened the door for him. Orton took gexception to that claim and promised Styles that this was his house, rent was due and that he should make the check out to the three most destructive letters in sports-entertainment… R-K-O.

Styles didn’t blink, retorting by challenging “The Apex Predator” to a match at WrestleMania … but Orton left “The Phenomenal One” guessing, at least for now.