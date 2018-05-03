Ed Nordholm On Taking Over Impact Wrestling, Not Being Pro Wrestling Fan Before, More

Impact President Ed Nordholm was recently a guest on Killing The Town with Storm and Cyrus to talk about various topics. Here are the highlights (transcript courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

Surprises he dealt with once taking over Impact:

“There were certainly surprises. It wasn’t like we had a long and cautious investigation when we became the owner of this. As we got involved, we began as a lender, lending a little bit of money and then a little more money and as our investment got larger and spent a little bit of more time understanding it, but we came to it primarily as somebody who was going to be a lender with a very small equity stake and that decision to become the owner of it was one that was taken without a whole lot of planning,” he said. “We realized something had to happen drastically, quickly and we got in. Almost didn’t know what to expect, quite frankly, from an operations perspective. We are broadcast and finance people, and the idea of all of a sudden becoming operators and become a content production machine was daunting and didn’t know what to expect.”



Not being a pro wrestling fan before Impact:

“I’d have to admit, I wasn’t a Pro Wrestling fan before. The last time I saw pro wrestling before I got involved with Impact Wrestling and Anthem was when I was around 6 or 7 years old when my grandmother took me to see Gene Kiniski way back,” Nordholm said. “It’s not something that stayed with me throughout my life until Fight Network started to show interest in Impact Wrestling, and when we got deeper into it it got necessary for me to be more involved. As you know, last year towards the end of 2016 we made the decision that the only way to be involved in the company at all was to be involved fully and insert me into the executive role.”

