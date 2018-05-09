Eddie Edwards On Future Of Impact Wrestling, Redemption PPV, Working With Tommy Dreamer

Former Impact Wrestling World Champion Eddie Edwards recently spoke with SportsKeeda. Here are the highlights:

So Redemption received great reviews on social media. Is it the start of a new regime for Impact?



“It’s a continuation of the regime we have right now. We’re all going in the same direction right now. Day by day, they want to make the product better. Bring it back to the heights it was at before and then pass and eclipse that.

So, the Redemption pay-per-view showed everybody being on the same page. You could tell. Everybody wants to see the product exceed and excel.”

Do you feel Scott D’Amore and Don Callis are the right people to lead the company into the future?



“ I do. I have total confidence in what’s going on in the office right now. Between Anthem, Scott, Don, Sonjay and stuff, it’s a great combination. The lines of communication between the boys and the office are open. Everybody’s on the same page. You can’t have people pulling in different directions.

So right now, whether it’s one or two steps at a time, we’re all going in the same direction. I have full confidence in what the office is doing right now.”

How has it been working with Tommy Dreamer? Were you an ECW fan growing up?

“Of course. When I really got into wrestling in my teenage years, I was into every type of wrestling there was. I was following everything I could. So, of course, I was following ECW and I was a big fan of Mr. Tommy Dreamer who was Mr. ECW.

So, to be working alongside him on TV is something that’s really cool for me. Because, for so long, he’s been a guy behind the scenes. He’s always helping me. He’s always helping the boys. He always gives his input and his opinion. He’s always trying to make the business better.”