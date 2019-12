– Edge has once again addressed rumors that he’s returning to the ring and possibly appearing in the Royal Rumble:

Still not and still not. Period. — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) 20 December 2019

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding NXT star Kacy Catanzaro’s status with WWE:

“Kacy Catanzaro remains under contract. Nothing much else has been said. She’s not around and the speculation was she may come back in 2020.”