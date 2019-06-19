Edge Addresses WWE’s Scripted Promos

During his recent podcast with Christian, Edge discussed scripted promos in WWE:

“It’s interesting, you hear how scripted everything is and da-da-da-da-da and how stifling it can be, and I think there’s probably an argument for both sides. I think there’s an argument, because you’re a publicly traded company; it’s FOX; it’s USA [Network]; it’s all of these things, so I get that side of it.

“But I also get the aspect if things were so heavily scripted, you don’t get the Macho Man [Randy Savage] ‘cream of the crop’ promo, I don’t think. You wouldn’t get ‘Austin 3:16’, I don’t think.” Edge added, “I get both sides, I guess is what I’m saying.”