Edge And Christian Discuss If There Should Be An Offseason In The WWE

During a recent episode of E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness, Edge and Christian took part in a Q&A session with their fans. One fan asked if WWE should have an offseason. Here is what they had to say (transcript courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

Christian: “I feel like you can’t do that. I mean, you can’t just stop WWE. It is an entertainment company. It puts on a live show every week and prides itself for being out there and working,” Christian said. “Yes, I believe the wrestlers could benefit from the time off, but it is something that has to be–and it’s hard to when you have top guys that are in big angles where you rely on them to draw houses and be the main events of shows and pay-per-views and doing press, with all the job entails, but with the body, yeah, it would be a great idea to go through the cycle to give them a certain amount of time off and then to have another group of guys getting time off after them. I don’t know that is the way, but to me, you can’t just stop the show for a certain amount of time.”

Edge: “I mean, there’s just so many different things that go through it. Yeah, it sounds great on paper and all of those things, but you have TV contracts—there’s so many different layers to this thing that the regular person doesn’t think of that factor into this decision,” Edge said. “It is not as easy as that and it is a completely different beast altogether. Comparing it to any sporting league, or band that has an album cycle, it’s just different than that. I don’t know what kind of answer would be suitable for the question to be perfectly honest, but I know that there is a lot more things to be thought of even though it sounds great on paper.”