Edge And Christian Talk About Possible Off-Season In The WWE

A fan asked Edge and Christian about a possible off-season in the WWE during the latest edition of E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness (via Wrestlezone). Here is what they had to say:

Christian: “I feel like you can’t do that – you can’t just stop WWE and have it like a sports league for three or four months. It’s an entertainment company. It puts on a live show every week and it prides itself on being out there and working. Yes, the wrestlers themselves could benefit from time off; but, it’s hard when you have certain guys in top angles who are relied on to draw houses and be the main events on shows, pay-per-views and live events and all this job entails. For the body, yeah, it would be a great idea to cycle having certain guys off and when they come back certain other guys off for a certain amount of time. I don’t know if that is the way; but, to me you can’t just stop the show for a certain amount of time.”

Edge: “There are just so many different things that go into it. Yeah, it sounds great on paper and all of those things; but, you have tv contracts. There are so many different layers to this thing that the laymen doesn’t necessarily think of that factors into this decision. It’s not as easy as that and it is a completely different beast altogether than every other sporting league or any other touring thing. It’s not like a band and there’s an album cycle. It’s not like that. It’s just different than that and that’s the way it’s set up. I don’t know what the quick answer is to that; but, I know there’s a lot more to be thought of, even though it sounds great on paper.”