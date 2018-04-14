Edge Believes Length Of WrestleMania Negatively Impacted Roman Reigns

More highlights from the latest episode of the Edge and Christian’s Pod of Awesomeness (transcript via WrestlingInc.com) have come out. This time, they talk about Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34.

Christian on the show being too long:

“I think that it was too long. It’s a long time for people to sit and watch [pro] wrestling and stay engaged the entire time. Like, I get it. It’s a huge event. Overall, I thought the card was really good. I thought that pretty much every match delivered. Just like I said, it seems like when people are sitting that long, they just get burnt out after a certain amount of time. Sometimes really great matches don’t seem as good maybe because the crowd is not as hot as they should be and it seems like it could affect the way the matches are viewed when they are really good.”

Edge on the length of the show having a negative impact on Reigns:

“I think that [has] affected Reigns two years in a row now. You want to be in the main event, but you’re in the main event after six-and-a-half hours of wrestling. That’s a tough position to be in, no matter who you are, to try and keep a crowd engaged. It is too long, but I get the flip side. You’re trying to get people on the show.”

Christian on the finish to Reigns vs. Lesnar:

“I was surprised by [the finish of the match], but that’s not always a bad thing. I think that it’s weird because, like, when… I think the same thing, like Reigns was put in a tough position two years in a row main eventing after a long, long night.”

Edge on who he thinks should’ve won:

“I personally would’ve put the title on him [Reigns], but there you have it. There you have it.”