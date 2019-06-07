Edge Calls Becky Lynch A ‘Ratings Jugger-Not’

Becky Lynch and Beth Phoenix have been involved in a Twitter few in recent days. Things have escalated with Edge getting involved in the discussion:
We really need to get one of you two out of that retirement village you’re living in.
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 6, 2019
👏👏👏 @BeckyLynchWWE ! Except…. I’ll keep improving at commentary…while you will never be able to lace my boots.
— Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) June 7, 2019
Oh wait, what? This is still happening? Sorry The Man I got bored after your last weak tweet and walked away. Kind of like I do when your matches come on. Huh. You used to like puns before you were “cool” right? Ratings Jugger-not. And again I say begone little one. https://t.co/J2IwRrXK6s
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 7, 2019