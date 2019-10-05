Edge Cleared To Wrestle Again?, Jeff Hardy Arrested

– Fight Oracle revealed the following about Edge’s WWE status:

▶️BREAKING▶️ Edge AKA @EdgeRatedR has been medically cleared to turn to in ring competition for @WWE. No word currently on when he will wrestle but he’s medically cleared and under contract with WWE. — Fight Oracle (@fightoracle) 4 October 2019

– PWInsider.com is reporting that Jeff Hardy was arrested Thursday in Moore County, NC. Hardy is being charged with driving while impaired. No other details are known other than he was released from incarceration and the investigation is ongoing.