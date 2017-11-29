Edge Comments On If There Will Be A Second Season Of His WWE Network Show

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about the possibility that a second season of The Edge and Christian Show That Totally Reeks of Awesomeness returns to its home on the WWE Network. Here is what he had to say:

“In terms of where we could have time to film it and fit it in, that was the big difficulty,” said Edge, whose drama series, Vikings, premieres its fifth season tonight on the History channel. “The show was a lot of work, but we had a great time with it.

“We wrote it, produced it, directed it, and were really hands-on. There were 14-hour days and it was pretty intensive from a time perspective. There are still talks, and they want to do it.”

“If I can somehow cram it in, we’ll make it happen,” said Edge. “We have a hiatus on Vikings over the summer, so maybe I could squeeze it in there, but I want to spend time with my family, too. It’s a matter of trying to juggle all these things, but the top priority is being dad and partner, and then comes acting and any other commitments, all the while doing the podcast, too. It’s a matter of wearing a lot of hats, but I just don’t know if my head is big enough for all of them.”