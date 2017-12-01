Edge Talks About Daniel Bryan Wanting To Wrestle Again, His Podcast, More

WWE Hall of Famer Edge spoke with ESPN on a number of wrestling topics. Here are the highlights:

On starting E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness with Christian:



“It was one of those deals where Christian had approached me, because the company had approached him.I said I didn’t know — there’s like a thousand podcasts out there, what can we do that’s different? How do we make ours different than the other hundred out there? It’s different because it’s us. Because of our banter and our chemistry, and the fact that we’ve been best friends for 33 years. You can’t manufacture that. I think you can tell from listening to us that we’re just two idiots having a good time, shooting the breeze like we would anyway, just more wrestling centric.”

On Daniel Bryan appearing on their podcast and discussing his desire to wrestle again:

“We’ve just ended up talking, and what has come out has been what you’ve heard. I think the only instance so far where I was surprised with how candid he was, was Bryan talking about the concussions. And a lot of that I didn’t even know, so it was really eye-opening and interesting to see all the steps that he’s taken with that.”