Eight XFL Team Names and Logos Revealed

The XFL announced the following teams and logos today:

This is hell on wheels, between hash marks.

Deep in the heart of Texas beats a different kind of pulse.

Going to work for you February 2020: The Houston Roughnecks. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/vDeSCA3SPs

One quest. One purpose. One resolve.

This is our time to roar.

This is showtime with a snarl.

Not of mythology, but of muscle and might.

Watchdogs over the metropolis.

They are the first line of defense, and there is no need for a second.

On duty February 2020: The New York Guardians. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/7AwCU3IV9a

— XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019