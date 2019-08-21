Eight XFL Team Names and Logos Revealed

The XFL announced the following teams and logos today:
Deep in the heart of Texas beats a different kind of pulse.
A swagger that can’t be denied.
This is hell on wheels, between hash marks.
Raising hell February 2020: The Dallas Renegades. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/7QTx0dseYb
— XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019
Mercenaries in the muck.
Brawlers in blackened dirt.
The scratching, grinding, never-bending few.
Going to work for you February 2020: The Houston Roughnecks. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/vDeSCA3SPs
— XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019
One quest. One purpose. One resolve.
Seeking glory through grit. Victory through valor.
Taking their stand February 2020: The DC Defenders. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/7Qzrd4hZM9
— XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019
This is prime time meets primal instinct.
This is showtime with a snarl.
This is our time to roar.
Unleashed February 2020: The Los Angeles Wildcats. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/XLZVH0UD2T
— XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019
Relentless, ruthless, ravenous.
Not of mythology, but of muscle and might.
Breathing fire February 2020: The Seattle Dragons. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/odx2YFnlwa
— XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019
Watchdogs over the metropolis.
They are the first line of defense, and there is no need for a second.
On duty February 2020: The New York Guardians. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/7AwCU3IV9a
— XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019
Hunters by instinct. Cold-blooded by nature.
Luring all who challenge them into the jaws of defeat.
Ready to strike February 2020: The Tampa Bay Vipers. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/ziN4DDx47Q
— XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019
Winged warriors. Preparing for flight. Preparing to fight.
Their mission: create chaos. Their mandate: win at all costs.
Cleared to engage February 2020: The St. Louis BattleHawks. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/wGocLm80Tx
— XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019