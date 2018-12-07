Eli Drake Believes Impact Wrestling Needs To Balance Traditional TV & Streaming

Eli Drake continues to speak his mind about the state of Impact Wrestling and did just that when he took part in the latest Impact Wrestling media call about Impact’s TV deal with Pop and the idea of streaming options for the company.

This is where he brought up the balance between TV and streaming online as well as still needing a traditional television platform. Here is what he had to say (H/T to Wrestling Inc):

“I think right now a hybrid is probably the best approach. I feel like TV is kinda losing a little bit of its luster because everybody is so into streaming. I think finding a streaming partner would be great, while also having TV. At the end of the day, TV is still king. Will that hold over for much longer? I don’t know. As far as advertisers and what not, there is money in streaming but there’s also still a lot of money in TV.”

He continued by stating, “I think TV is still important to reach out to different sections of the audience. But I think also moving forward, streaming and the internet are valuable and making our footprint there is necessary.”