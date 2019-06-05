Eli Drake Done With Impact Wrestling, WWE RAW’s 3rd Hour

– Eli Drake announced on social media that he is now a free agent:

After 4 years with Impact Wrestling, some ups, some downs, I would like to thank them for the overall great experience. Through those years, I had the fortune of carrying 3 different title belts, having my own talk show (Fact of Life), and was always given the trust to craft my own promos, virtually from day 1. I appreciate the chance that was taken on me and the trust I was given, as well as the friends and experiences I gained along the way. I wish Impact Wrestling nothing but continued success and growth going forward.

Today, I am OFFICIALLY a FREE AGENT

– In an interview with ComicBook.com, Mick Foley commented on what WWE is trying to do with the 3rd hour of RAW:

“The idea is that the third hour is going to get rougher, wilder, and more unpredictable. When I was GM, I knew that people were breaking towards the SmackDown show because it was the darling of the Internet.”

“The idea was ‘why don’t you try [having] a third hour.’ It was like a giant albatross around your neck. The third hour is really difficult. I think it’s an idea to have the third hour more unpredictable and more like the Attitude Era.”