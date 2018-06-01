Elias And Seth Rollins Exchange Words On Social Media About Upcoming Match

It’s well known that the WWE officially announced that Seth Rollins would defend the Intercontinental Title against Elias at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view event.
The two superstars exchanged these words on Twitter:
Broken guitars don’t get the last word. If Elias wanted to come for the man, he’s got a mouth full of canvas coming to him. #FightingChampion #MITB
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 31, 2018
Give me a mouth full of canvas & I’ll spit out a masterpiece. I’m not coming for the man, I’m coming for the title. #MITB pic.twitter.com/9OcnjKC3lx
— Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) May 31, 2018
Expect your receipt in stereo.#ICTitle on the line at #MITB?
You got it. #BurnItDown https://t.co/k2Cnhy3YmL
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 31, 2018