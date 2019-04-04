Elias Calls Out Two Top WWE Superstars (Video)

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Elias talked about wanting to have feuds with John Cena and The Undertaker:

“Elias is such a character in a day and age where I feel like we’ve got a lot of wrestlers. I’m not saying one thing’s better than the other, but for me, I think a big character like a feud with John Cena would be fantastic. A feud with The Undertaker would be fantastic.” Elias noted “That’s the kind of thing I need.”

Elias added, “On the main roster right now, I’m not sure there’s anybody that gets me at that level.”