Elias Calls Out Two Top WWE Superstars (Video)

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Elias talked about wanting to have feuds with John Cena and The Undertaker:
“Elias is such a character in a day and age where I feel like we’ve got a lot of wrestlers. I’m not saying one thing’s better than the other, but for me, I think a big character like a feud with John Cena would be fantastic. A feud with The Undertaker would be fantastic.” Elias noted “That’s the kind of thing I need.”
Elias added, “On the main roster right now, I’m not sure there’s anybody that gets me at that level.”
"On the main roster right now, I'm not sure there's anyone that gets me on that level."
In a world full of wrestlers, @IAmEliasWWE is a unique #WWE talent. He's not sure that perfect opponent is out there right now, but a few legends come to mind.#WrestleMania #RAW #SDLive pic.twitter.com/dRFYHre9VS
— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) April 3, 2019