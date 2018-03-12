Elias Claims He’ll Put On The Biggest Performance Ever At WrestleMania

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Elias spoke about about various topics. Here are the highlights:

On his Wrestlemania performance:

“At WrestleMania, the performance will be something that you’ve not seen Elias do yet. We call it the grandest spectacle of them all right? I’m the grandest performer on Monday Night RAW, I’m the grandest performer in WWE. It’s only fitting that at WrestleMania, the biggest show we have, I put on the biggest performance you’ve ever seen.”

On being fast-tracked to main roster:

“I heard the term “fast-tracked”, which I actually think is the opposite of what it was. I spent a lot of time at NXT. But what I feel the main difference is that what I was doing at live events during my time in NXT is what I brought to television on the main roster. So a lot of people only got to see short little bursts on NXT. 30 seconds at a time on the guitar, a few minutes in the ring. Monday Night RAW gives me a lot more time to express myself.”