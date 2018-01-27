Elias Discusses Working With John Cena, His Angle Involving Chris Jericho At Raw 25, More

In an interview with The Baltimore Sun, Elias spoke about various topics. Here are highlights:

On working with John Cena:

“That’s where you want to be in the WWE. John Cena has been the franchise for so long. In the ring across from John, you know you have a lot of eyes on you. As a performer, that’s where you want to be as far as I’m concerned.”

On running into Chris Jericho at Raw 25:

“Well, I gotta say that the guy who really annoyed me on Monday Night Raw, Chris Jericho. He shows up, he wants to make some sort of claim that scarves are gimmick infringement. Though if you go back and look, I was wearing it long before him … but that’s OK. But then he pulls out a guitar and tries to play a song. So I’d definitely like to get in the ring with him. Something about the way that interaction went down on Monday rubbed me the wrong way.”