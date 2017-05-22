Elias Samson Makes In-Ring RAW Debut, NXT Announcer On Main Event, WWE Extreme Rules

– Former WWE NXT Superstar Elias Samson made his main roster in-ring debut on tonight’s WWE RAW from Grand Rapids, Michigan in a non-title match against WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose. Samson won the match after The Miz hit the ring and nailed him, causing Ambrose to get disqualified to play up their Extreme Rules match. Samson made his first RAW appearance on April 10th after losing a “Loser Leaves NXT” match in March. He has made several RAW appearances over the past month but this was his first match.

Samson, who played the guitar and sang a song before the match, was booked strong against Ambrose. He also laid Ambrose out after the match with his snap swinging neckbreaker. Above is video from the pre-match segment.

– “Hellfire” by Barns Courtney is the official theme song for the June 4th WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

– WWE NXT announcer Vic Joseph is making his WWE Main Event commentary debut with this week’s episode, taped tonight in Grand Rapids, MI. WWE posted this photo of Joseph backstage. As noted, matches taped for Main Event were TJ Perkins vs. Gran Metalik and Rhyno & Heath Slater vs. Curt Hawkins & Curtis Axel.