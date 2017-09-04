Vince McMahon On Labor Day, Elias Samson On WWE Main Event, Nakamura vs. Orton SmackDown Promo

– Above is a promo for this week’s WWE SmackDown, featuring Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Randy Orton with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Omaha for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Elias vs. Kalisto

* Mustafa Ali and Lince Dorado vs. TJP and Brian Kendrick

– WWE Chairman Vince McMahon tweeted the following on Labor Day today, which brought a lot of criticism from Twitter users after it was announced that RAW will air live on Christmas Night and New Year’s Night for the first time ever this year.