Elias Thinks Bobby Lashley Has Failed Thus Far In His WWE Return

Elias and Bobby Lashley continue to hype their upcoming Ladder Match at Sunday’s (December 16th, 2018) WWE TLC pay-per-view event in San Jose, California at the SAP Center on the WWE Network where Elias’ guitar will be hanging above the ring to use as a weapon.

The exchange on Twitter all started once Lashley fired out the following shot:

“You guys want a spoiler for #WWETLC?? 3 days from now, you’ll hear a guitar strum from @IAmEliasWWE, my music, a couple slams, & the referee count 1-2-3. Get used to it boys and girls. The #AllMighty is taking the next step to becoming the #UniversalChampion you can be proud of!”

“It’s a ladder match & it ends when I smash your dumb ass with a guitar. I’ve spent the better part of 2018 making you relevant & giving you every opportunity to have a personality. You’ve managed to fail at both. At TLC I put you behind me and ascend to space in 2019.”