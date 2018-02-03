Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match Set For Monday’s WWE Raw

WWE announced on Saturday that Roman Reigns will battle Bray Wyatt in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match on this Monday’s episode of Raw. The sports entertainment company sent out the following:

Last week, three hard-hitting Qualifying Matches determined that Braun Strowman, Elias and John Cena would compete in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match on Sunday, Feb. 25, with the winner of that hellacious bout going on to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at The Showcase of the Immortals, WrestleMania.



However, there are three slots left in the match, and WWE.com can now confirm that Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt will clash one-on-one on Raw for the right to enter the structure, where WrestleMania glory will be on the line.