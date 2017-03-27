Elimination Rules Added To WWE RAW Women’s Title Match, Tag Match Announced For Tonight

In the video above, Mike Rome announces that tonight’s WrestleMania 33 go-home edition of WWE RAW from Philadelphia will feature Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks and RAW Women’s Champion Bayley.

Rome also announced that Sunday’s WrestleMania Fatal 4 Way with Nia vs. Charlotte vs. Sasha vs. Bayley for the title will now be an Elimination Match.