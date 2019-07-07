Ember Moon Calls Out Dana Brooke Over Wrestling Move

After beating Sarah Logan on last week’s episode of WWE Main Event, Dana Brooke fell short in a rematch this week. Logan whipped Brooke neck-first against the middle rope, causing Brooke to be stunned on her knees. Logan then executed a running knee strike to Brooke’s back, sending her face into the canvas. Logan then covered Brooke for the win.

On Friday, Brooke tweeted clips of her dazzling offense in the match. Among the clips, she showed off her tornado suplex and wrote, “New me new skills.” Ember Moon responded to Brooke’s tweet by writing, “Is it…Pretty sure I do that…”

Brooke responded to Moon by saying that the SmackDown LIVE Superstar hasn’t appeared on television too much to show it off and that she should be focusing on Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville instead.

“Sweeti, don’t act like you’ve been on TV all that much to show your ‘skills’… It’s a SUPLEX, hunny…didn’t know you claimed that…I’m pretty sure all the women could do it if they wanted! Someone salty, focus on Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, first,” Brooke wrote.

In response, Moon said Brooke should try to be more original with her moveset. Moon also feels that Brooke would be equally as bothered if she did one of her trademark moves.

“That’s funny…How long have you been on main roster and how many matches have you had… All I am saying is that instead of dipping in our moveset, be original… I know you are capable of it. I take pride in what I do…Not salty, but angry. You would too if I did the same.”

Here’s a clip of Moon doing the tornado suplex in NXT.