Ember Moon On Desire To Wrestle Ronda Rousey, Her WWE Raw Debut

Ember Moon recently spoke with Inside The Ropes to talk about a wide range of topics including WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey joining WWE and possibly facing her in a match under the WWE banner one day.



“Ronda comes in and she works really hard and she wants to be the best and to be honest, she’s the baddest woman on the planet so that’s all that needs to be said. We do work together and Ronda has been one of my favorite people to join the roster, not only has she skyrocketed the women’s division on another scale, that is giving us a platform and she is such a huge advocate of women. She really does deserve everything she has gotten, she trains more than most people I can tell you that.



Moon continued by stating, “If I get the opportunity and I can hit her from behind maybe and then run if it was a 24/7 situation maybe. She is a bad ass woman I have trained with her, she’s good, she is Ronda Rousey for a reason.”

The former WWE NXT Women’s Champion also talked about her debut on the main roster which went down on the April 9, 2018 episode of Raw after WrestleMania 34 when she teamed with Nia Jax to defeat Alexa Bliss and Mickie James in tag team match.

“Considering I didn’t know the moment was happening until I walked into the building that day, I still get goosebumps about it now, I will remember that for the rest of my life. The room that we were in was physically shaking as the music hit and I was like, “Oh my god, they like me.” I was just so happy as that was the first time I had let happiness take me over, I enjoyed it so much.”

