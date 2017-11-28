Emma Confirmed For Indy Events, Broken Matt Hardy Update, Cesaro & Sheamus Game

– RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus play FIFA 18 in this new video from Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel.

– Former WWE Superstar Emma (Tenille Dashwood) is starting to book a number of indie events for 2018 as she will be available to work on February 1st after her non-compete expires. Below is her current schedule of confirmed bookings:

* February 3rd – WrestlePro in Rahway, NJ vs. Angelina Love

* February 11th – WHAT! Wrestling in Providence, RI

* February 23rd – Absolute Intense Wrestling in Cleveland

* February 24th – Stand Alone Wrestling in Atlantic City, NJ vs. Brittany Blake

* February 25th – AML Wrestling

* April 21st – Remix Pro Wrestling in Marietta, OH vs. Britt Baker

* May 5th – wXw in Oberhausen, Germany

– As noted, last night’s RAW saw Matt Hardy’s losing streak continue with a loss to Bray Wyatt. The post-match angle indicated that Hardy’s “Broken” gimmick will be coming to WWE soon as he appeared to “snap” and start a “Delete!” chant while sitting in the corner. WWE later posted this backstage photo of Hardy: