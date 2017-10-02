Emma Headed To RAW (Video), Update On The WrestleMania 33 DVD And Blu-ray Versions, The New Day

– Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with The New Day hyping their new WWE Network Collection:

– There will be four different versions of the WWE WrestleMania 33 DVD and Blu-ray this year, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com and WWEDVD.co.uk. The following “premium” bundles have been confirmed to release on June 5th in the UK. We will keep you updated on other release dates:

* WrestleMania 33 DVD or Blu-ray Bundle (includes John Cena baseball cap, head/wrist bands)

* WrestleMania 33 Steelbook Blu-ray Bundle (includes Cena cap, head/wrist bands)

* WrestleMania 33 DVD or Blu-ray (includes Cena head/wrist bands while supplies last)

* WrestleMania 33 Steelbook Blu-ray (includes Cena head/wrist bands while supplies last)

– Emma is finally ready to return to WWE TV as Emmalina it appears. She posted the following clip yesterday as she heads to Las Vegas for Monday’s RAW. She wrote, “On to the next adventure now… #Vegas!”