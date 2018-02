Tenille Dashwood, who is formerly known as Emma in WWE, made her Ring of Honor debut at tonight’s Honor Reigns Supreme event as the final entrant in the Women Of Honor Tournament.

Dashwood joins Brandi Rhodes, Jessie Brooks, Karen Q, Kelly Klein, Madison Rayne, Mandy Leon, Deonna Purrazzo, Sumie Sakai, Holidead, Jenny Rose, Stacy Shadows, HZK, Kagetsu, Hana Kimura and Mayu Iwatani as all participants confirmed for the tournament.