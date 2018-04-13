Emma On Joining ROH, Differences Between WWE And ROH, More

Thanks to Chuck Carroll for sending us the following:

I wanted to pass along an interview I did with Tenille Dashwood for CBS Local Sports. She compares her experience with the women’s evolution in WWE with the current resurgence of the women’s division in Ring of Honor. She also touches on her surprise release from WWE, but how happy she is to have creative freedom now. Additionally, she said that Cody and Brandi Rhodes played a role in getting her to ROH.

Outside of the interview, a source tells me that Dashwood is currently only signed to a short-term agreement with ROH. However, the two sides are negotiating a long-term contract in hopes of extending their partnership.

You can find the full article and conversation here: http://newyork.cbslocal.com/2018/04/12/tenille-dashwood-emma-wwe-roh-ring-of-honor-interview/

Here are some highlights.

This had to have been a pretty interesting five-month ride for you. Heading into last fall, did you have any idea that you would be embarking in such a huge career change?

No, I actually didn’t. I was kind of surprised by it, but I also saw a lot of positives, and opportunity that came from that. I was excited to take a look at everything that was coming my way and to jump on the opportunities.

How did you get into contact with the company? Was that through Cody or Brandi Rhodes, or did they reach out to you, did you reach out to them?

It was a bit of everything. I think there was a number of people that I had worked with in the past that had reached out to them, saying Tenille’s available now. And then vice versa, I’m using a booking agent, and I think they reached out to him and they spoke as well.

This is your second time being part of the women’s movement. … Can you compare your experience with this women’s movement with your previous experience?

I was with WWE for about six years, and NXT was a big part of that. … When wrestling started being showcased as main events on the NXT Arrival, women from then on started to have bigger matches, more opportunities, and were showcased in main events and started to get chances they hadn’t had before. It feels like a similar thing is happening now [in Ring of Honor], and it’s a chance for me to be a part of that again, and to elevate the women and to showcase that to the world.