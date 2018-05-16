Emma On Transitioning From WWE To ROH, Advice From Cody Rhodes, More

Ring of Honor star Tenille Dashwood (better known as Emma in WWE) recently spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider. Here are the highlights.

Transitioning from WWE to ROH and the independent scene:



“It made me feel things will be okay,” she said on her drive to Toronto in the middle of the ROH War of the Worlds tour. “That there is a different lifestyle out there and this way it can be a bit more rewarding doing things on my time and on my schedule and my way. It can be a little scary in the beginning, not knowing what’s coming.

“But once everything started to unravel and appearances were set, it just feels like the same kind of thing I was doing. It’s just a little more rewarding meeting the fans, having merchandise for them, and all those little things that come with it now.”

“I feel revived and alive again with wrestling,” she said. “I started this because I love wrestling. Back when I was younger in Australia, I wanted to be a wrestler and loved what I did with WWE.

Advice she received from Cody Rhodes on her career outside of WWE:

“We talked about how to go about things and make sure I enjoy it and taking advantage of the opportunities I have now. Just to do the things I haven’t been able to do in years,” Dashwood said.