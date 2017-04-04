Emma On What’s Next For Her & The Shakeup (Video), Ex-NXT Champions Headline RAW, SmackDown

– As noted, Emma finally made her TV return to the ring on this week’s post-WrestleMania 33 RAW from Orlando. She teamed with Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair but lost to RAW Women’s Champion Bayley, Sasha Banks and Dana Brooke. In the Fallout video above, Emma talks to Charly Caruso and says she was born to be in the ring. Emma says it’s been a long time coming but she’s back where she belongs, on the biggest RAW of the year, and it feels good.

Regarding the “Superstar Shakeup” next week, Emma says a shakeup means anything could happen and maybe she ends on SmackDown. Either way, she’s never been a champion and definitely should be. She warns whoever has the title to watch out.

– This week’s WWE SmackDown will feature all the fallout from WrestleMania 33, including Bray Wyatt and new WWE Champion Randy Orton. WWE posted this teaser for the Wyatt vs. Orton feud:

– This week’s post-WrestleMania RAW main event saw Seth Rollins and the returning Finn Balor defeat Samoa Joe and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens. Triple H and Tom Phillips tweeted the following on 4 former WWE NXT Champions in the ring at the same time for a RAW main event: