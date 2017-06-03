Emma Returning Soon (Photo), Cesaro – Seth Rollins Video, Austin Aries & Neville On WWE 205 Live

– Below is video from Monday night’s WWE Ride Along episode with Cesaro and Seth Rollins talking about honking the horn for truck drivers in America:

– As noted, the rumored WrestleMania 33 feud between Austin Aries and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville began on Monday night’s RAW from Chicago. WWE has announced that this week’s 205 Live episode will feature a special message from Aries to Neville.

– As seen on Monday night’s RAW, WWE began airing new promos for Emma’s return to TV. This time she’s using her last gimmick and the Emma name, not Emmalina. She tweeted the following on the new promo that aired: