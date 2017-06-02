Emma Returning Next Week?, WWE 205 Live Main Event, Bayley Fallout Video

– As noted, Bayley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will take place on next week’s RAW from Las Vegas. In the Fallout video below, Bayley talks to Mike Rome after Charlotte caused her to lose to Nia Jax. Bayley says Charlotte tries to make her life miserable every chance she gets but next week she gets her rematch and this time next week, she will be standing over Charlotte with the title.

– This week’s WWE 205 Live from Seattle will feature a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match with TJ Perkins vs. Tony Nese vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Noam Dar vs. Jack Gallagher. The winner will go on to face WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville at the March 5th Fastlane pay-per-view in Milwaukee.

– We’ve heard this before but WWE announced on Monday night’s RAW that Emma will finally return to TV as Emmalina on next week’s show from Las Vegas. Below is a graphic promoting Emmalina’s arrival: