Emma Reveals Her Goals In WWE, Talks About Returning To The Ring From Injury, Returning Home

Emma recently spoke with FOX Sports Australia to promote WWE’s upcoming live events in Australia and New Zealand. She spoke about her return to WWE following her injury and how excited she is to return home to Australia. She also revealed her goals that she wants to accomplish in WWE. Here are the highlights:

On Her Goals In WWE:

“It’s important to have goals and there’s still so much more I want to achieve. I’ve never had a championship. The biggest goal there is, is to be women’s champion. I am the first Australian woman on the WWE roster, that in itself is huge and to kind of broadcast that to the world and put that label on it adds that much more credibility to the title. Things like getting my face on the side of a truck, getting merchandise, there’s all kinds of things I’m yet to accomplish that are on my list.”

Returning Home To Australia:

“It’s been almost a year. It’s my brother birthday on the same day as the Melbourne show and I’m from Melbourne so it’s cool it’s all lined up. There’s a lot of travel to get from America to Australia so I have to make the most of it. I have to be super woman for a few days. I want to get a Parma and some wedges, find me a good Parma and a pub and I’ll be good. I’m a bit of a foodie so I like finding new places I haven’t been to.”

Returning To The Ring From Injury:

“I try to go (to the gym) five days a week. I judge it by how my body feels. For instance, I might lift for three days and feel worn out so I’ll do a recovery day the next day and make sure I do some cardio and stretching and sit in the sauna rather than lift heavy. Injuries are always going to happen, it comes with the job but it does remind me to take better care of myself and to rehab even when things start to feel better. The other things like massage or getting stretched out, doing the extra things in the gym to make sure my body is recovering properly.”