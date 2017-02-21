Emma Taunts Bayley With Magazine Spread (Photo), Fans On Favorite WWE Eras, WWE RAW Top 10

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE RAW in Los Angeles:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans their favorite era in the company – The Golden Age (‘80s to early ‘90s), New Generation Era (Early to mid ‘90s), Attitude Era (mid ‘90s to early 2000s), Ruthless Aggression Era (2002 to 2008), PG Era (2008 to 2013), Reality Era (2014-2016) or The New Era (2016 to present). As of this writing, 47% voted for the Attitude Era while 22% voted for The Golden Age, 14% for Ruthless Aggression, 6% for the New Generation Era, 6% for the New Era and 3% for the PG Era.

– As noted, Emma is featured in the new issue of Oxygen Magazine in Australia for a feature about strong women. As seen below, Emma tweeted a shot of her article to taunt RAW Women’s Champion Bayley with: