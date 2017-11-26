Emma’s First Post-WWE Appearance, Batista Sends Gifts To WWE Star, Ivory

PWMania.com Staff
– After being released by WWE last month, Emma plans on resuming his wrestling career on the independent scene under her real first name, Tenille. She announced earlier this month on Twitter that she is accepting bookings from all over the world starting on February 1, 2018. She now has her first post-WWE appearance lined up as she will be appearing at a WrestlePro event in Rahway, New Jersey on Saturday, February 3, 2018.

Emma will be wrestling at the event as she said the following in response to the above tweet.

– Titus O’Neil posted the photo below on Instagram of Batista sending him Black Friday gifts, which included an Xbox One X for his sons.

– Former WWE Women’s Champion Ivory celebrates her birthday today as she turns 56 years old.

