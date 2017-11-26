Emma’s First Post-WWE Appearance, Batista Sends Gifts To WWE Star, Ivory

– After being released by WWE last month, Emma plans on resuming his wrestling career on the independent scene under her real first name, Tenille. She announced earlier this month on Twitter that she is accepting bookings from all over the world starting on February 1, 2018. She now has her first post-WWE appearance lined up as she will be appearing at a WrestlePro event in Rahway, New Jersey on Saturday, February 3, 2018.

Proud to announce our first show of 2018 will feature the debut of former WWE Diva @TenilleDashwood fka Emma! Tickets on sale Monday! Join us for the last 2 shows of 2017!! https://t.co/eqFDRXDBeR pic.twitter.com/A39fMbJMgT — WrestlePro (@WrestlePro) November 26, 2017

Emma will be wrestling at the event as she said the following in response to the above tweet.

Can’t wait to get back in the ring! Bring it on! https://t.co/UrLGHq57xw — TENILLE DASHWOOD (@TenilleDashwood) November 26, 2017

– Titus O’Neil posted the photo below on Instagram of Batista sending him Black Friday gifts, which included an Xbox One X for his sons.

#BlackFriday Gifts from my brother @davebautista @XboxOneX for my Sons @bullard111 and @rootsoffight Gear for Me😊 #Family and A REAL #Brotherhood A post shared by Titus Oneil (@titusoneilwwe) on Nov 24, 2017 at 2:52pm PST

– Former WWE Women’s Champion Ivory celebrates her birthday today as she turns 56 years old.