Emotional WrestleMania Moments (Video), Fans On Kevin Owens – WWE Fastlane, Big Show At Dog Show

– As seen below, the latest WWE Top 10 features emotional WrestleMania moments:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who should Kevin Owens want to fight more after WWE Fastlane – new WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg or WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho, who distracted Owens before the loss. As of this writing, 79% went with Jericho.

– Big Show represented WWE at the Beverly Hills Dog Show this weekend. He tweeted the following photo from NBC’s red carpet: