Emotional WrestleMania Moments (Video), Fans On Kevin Owens – WWE Fastlane, Big Show At Dog Show
Published On 03/06/2017 | News
– As seen below, the latest WWE Top 10 features emotional WrestleMania moments:
– WWE has a new poll asking fans who should Kevin Owens want to fight more after WWE Fastlane – new WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg or WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho, who distracted Owens before the loss. As of this writing, 79% went with Jericho.
– Big Show represented WWE at the Beverly Hills Dog Show this weekend. He tweeted the following photo from NBC’s red carpet:
I know I'm usually the biggest guy in any room .. but this is getting silly! #GiantManLittleDogs @nbcsports #BHDogShow #BestInShow pic.twitter.com/waue1KfoHT
— Big Show (@WWETheBigShow) March 5, 2017