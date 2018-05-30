Enzo Amore Addresses His WWE Departure

Enzo Amore discussed his departure from the WWE after fans tweeted him about it.

He noted on Twitter that he was never contacted by the police before January 22nd, which was when the rape allegations were made public, and it was his lawyers that sent an e-mail to the police. You can see his tweets here:

He did not get fired for that. He got fired for breaking a clause in his contract that he didn't notify wwe that he was under investigation. — Jordan (@Jordanwwe4life) May 29, 2018

THE POLICE NEVER CALLED ME. EVER…. MY Lawyers EMAILED them: January 22nd 2018. #ArmChairDetective 🤣🤣🤣🤣 think you kno wtf is goin in smh https://t.co/g27PrFnOq2 — real1 (@real1) May 30, 2018

I hate to be the 1 to pull the nipple out of the baby’s mouth.. but NO. I WAS NOT CONTACTED ONCE BY THE POLICE BEFORE JAN. 22nd. #bigFACTS — real1 (@real1) May 30, 2018