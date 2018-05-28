Enzo Amore Fires Back At Accuser In Rap Video

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore has released a music video entitled “Phoenix” through World Star Hip Hop. The song has references to the rape allegations made against him.

WWE officials were not aware of the rape allegations against Amore until January of this year once the media reached out to them for comments once the allegations went viral on Twitter.

Officials approached him backstage and asked about it. Amore denied the allegations were true but he did acknowledge that he knew about the investigation that Phoenix Police launched back in October after meeting the accuser at a local hospital. The investigation against him has been closed.