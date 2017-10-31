Enzo Amore Jokes On Kalisto, NXT Women’s Halloween Battle Royal, AJ Styles On Tonight’s SmackDown Match

– Above is video from a WWE NXT Women’s Halloween Battle Royal from the weekend NXT live event in Sanford, Florida. The match was won by Shayna Baszler, who dressed as Darth Vader.

– As noted, tonight’s WWE SmackDown will feature AJ Styles vs. Samir Singh as he works towards a title shot from WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Styles quickly defeated Sunil Singh on last week’s show. Styles tweeted the following on tonight’s match:

I’ll knock as many jesters out of my way to get to the king. #SDLive — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) October 31, 2017

– WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore took to Instagram today and delivered a Halloween diss to Kalisto, as seeen below:

#HappyHalloween Kalisto! It’s your favorite day of the year!! You can hit the streets and blend in with all the other 4 footer’s wearing masks.