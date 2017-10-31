Enzo Amore On Being WWE’s Hardest Worker, More On Tonight’s SmackDown, RAW Social

– Cathy Kelley previews tonight’s WWE SmackDown in this new video. As noted, tonight’s show will feature a Stranger Things edition of The Fashion Files, Samir Singh vs. AJ Styles, Sin Cara vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin in a non-title match, Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and a 2 of 3 Falls Match between Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode. The winners of those last two matches will earn spots on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series.

– Monday’s WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. RAW had 201,000 interactions with 37,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week’s 254,000 Twitter interactions with 46,000 unique authors. RAW also had 161,000 Facebook interactions with 114,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 164,000 interactions with 110,000 unique authors on Facebook.

– WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore took to Instagram this week and posted a photo from WWE Night at the Los Angeles Clippers NBA game over the weekend, giving himself props as the hardest working man in the company. You can see the self-praise below: