Enzo Amore On Big Cass, WWE SmackDown Update For Tonight (Video), WWE Stock

– WWE posted this video with Cathy Kelley looking at tonight’s WWE SmackDown from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

– WWE stock was up 0.91% today, closing at $20.98 per share. Today’s high was $21.02 and the low was $20.74.

– As noted, Big Cass suffered a knee injury during the Brooklyn Street Fight against Enzo Amore on last night’s post-SummerSlam RAW. Enzo tweeted the following on Cass after the show: