Enzo Amore Opens 205 Live On A Crutch (Video), Next Week’s WWE 205 Live, SmackDown

– Tonight’s WWE 205 Live kicked off with new Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, who was using a crutch to walk. This is likely just a storyline injury. They aired the post-RAW segment with Braun Strowman attacking Enzo before the cruiserweight roster took turns beating him around the ring. Due to the non-contact clause that RAW General Manager Kurt Angle put on Enzo’s RAW celebration, Enzo mentioned that all of the cruiserweights have now forfeited their title shots from him. Above is video from Enzo’s opening segment.

– Cedric Alexander vs. Jack Gallagher has been announced for next week’s WWE 205 Live episode.

– The low attendance at WWE TV events continues as tonight’s SmackDown in Glendale, Arizona was nowhere near full. You can see the weak crowd in these photos: