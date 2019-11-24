Enzo Amore Provides Update On Big Cass

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Enzo Amore commented on how Big Cass is doing health-wise:

“I spoke to him yesterday. He’s doing everything he possibly can to be the best version of himself. Will we ever see him in tights again? Honestly, I can’t tell you. I have no idea. I just know one thing: that the best friend that I had is not the same guy that [has] been walking around the past couple of years. The things he [has] been dealing with mentally, I can’t relate to.”

“Just because I can’t relate, I’ve had to learn that it doesn’t mean I can’t understand because it’s real. Mental health is real and I saw it firsthand. It’s real and this guy is going through something that I would consider a disease, a disease, and other people are going through that. If he can come out of this thing and inspire people in ways like Tyson Fury has, that’s a new purpose for him.”

“I unblocked Mark Carrano and we spoke recently about Big Cass, but it had nothing to do with me or the biz. I just let them know that when you guys fired that man, he wasn’t in a good way and you knew it. Now help him.”