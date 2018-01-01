Enzo Amore Reacts To Being Hospitalized

As noted, Enzo Amore was scheduled to face Cedric Alexander on WWE Raw tonight in a Cruiserweight Championship match.

Amore was sent to the hospital on Monday due to illness. The champion posted a video on Instagram from Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami hooked up to an IV. Amore was sick earlier in the day. The status of that match is not known at this time.

In an update, Amore took to social media to share his unfortunate predicament and not being able to defend his Cruiserweight Title against Alexander on this week’s WWE Raw.

“I apologize to the fans who won’t get to see a #G tonight in #Miami … I did everything I could from Toronto to Miami… From negative weather, through customs, to opting out on Diddy’s nye party in Miami, 10 hrs in a hospital, I did everything in my power to make sure I would be in that ring tonight to whoop Cedric Alexander’s hind-end … Ultimately: it was outta my hands. And I got the best freakin hands,” Amore wrote on Instagram.