Enzo Amore Receives Stitches After Getting Bloodied On Raw (Video)

After missing his title match last week due to the flu, Enzo Amore was bloodied up while defending the Cruiserweight Championship tonight on Raw.

Amore faced off against Cedric Alexander and was busted open following a kick to the face.

Enzo slid outside of the ring moments later, but Cedric dove onto him and the champ landed awkwardly on his ankle — causing Amore to lose via count-out as he writhed in pain.

Following the commercial break, Amore was shown in the trainer’s room with Nia Jax.

In this Raw Fallout video, Amore is shown receiving four stitches above his eye.