Enzo Amore Removed From Upcoming Episode Of Undercover Boss

Enzo Amore has been pulled from an upcoming WWE-themed episode of Undercover Boss. The reason is due to the ongoing investigation against him for sexual assault, according to a report from Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet.
It was noted that the WWE filmed an episode for Season 9 of the show before the investigation was made public and that Enzo was involved in one of the scenes.
