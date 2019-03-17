Enzo Amore Shoots Down Big Cass – Carmella Rumor

Enzo Amore recently went on Twitter and shot down a rumor that a Big Cass – Carmella altercation was a factor in Cass being released from WWE.
A friend of Cass’ had previously shot down the rumor.
Here is what Enzo said regarding the rumor:
Women lie. Men lie. Number don’t lie. And my number was never contacted ONCE, and I never spoke badly about the company that changed my life. Right a fiction or an opinion article before you get sued. @The_Sportster
— nZo (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1) March 16, 2019