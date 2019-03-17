Enzo Amore Shoots Down Big Cass – Carmella Rumor

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Enzo Amore recently went on Twitter and shot down a rumor that a Big Cass – Carmella altercation was a factor in Cass being released from WWE.

A friend of Cass’ had previously shot down the rumor.

Here is what Enzo said regarding the rumor:

